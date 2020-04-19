Louise Jean Rogalny, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Luisetta Bruno,” our beautiful Mom, died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in The Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. She was 84.

Before she passed away, the nurse was able to hold the phone to her ear so that the family could tell her how much they loved her and that they will miss her. She was an amazing daughter, mother, aunt and friend and would selflessly do anything for anyone.

Louise was born June 12, 1935, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, to her wonderful parents, the late Martin and Mary (Yura) Bruno.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School.

Louise was an incredible chef and worked in the dietary departments of Sharon Regional Medical Center and Glendale (California) Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her three children, Dana Rae Rogalny, Marty James Rogalny and his wife, Joyce and their son, Hilton Hans and Melanie Bruno-Williams and her partner, Jerry Ivory; a sister, Florence Newlin; a niece, Kelly Chavara and her husband, Charlie and their children, Erica Marie Dorio and her husband, Doug, and Chaz Chavara; her former husband and companion in later years, Ralph Conti and his daughter, Tina Conti and her fiancé, Rich Meyers and Tina’s son, Cole; as well as extended family members.

Besides her parents, Louise was preceded in death by a former husband, John S. Rogalny; a son-in-law, Milan B. Williams.

She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, incredible kindness and unending love. She will be missed and remembered forever in our hearts.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charitable organization that is assisting those on the front lines of this current pandemic.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.

J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements.