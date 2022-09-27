HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Amelia Paglia, 91, of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, formerly of Ellwood City, died Monday evening September 26, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

Mrs. Paglia was born February 25, 1931 in Perry Township (Lawrence County), P ennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Lizana (Innocente) D’Ambrosio.

She attended Ellwood City schools and received an associate’s degree in business from Penn State University.

After raising a family of six children, Louise worked as a lecturer for Weight Limited and served as a sales agent for several insurance companies including Prudential, the Principal and Liberty Mutual. She was one of the first female insurance agents in the area.

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was also an excellent cook and exceptionally loving and generous to everyone she met.

Louise had a strong Christian faith.

She leaves two daughters, Barbara (Tom Costa) of South Pymatuning Township, and Mary Kloecker of Virginia Beach, Virginia.; four sons, Anthony (Rhonda) of Hermitage; Richard (Noreen) of Evergreen Park, Illinois; Gary (Norma) of New Wilmington; and James (Maribel) of Orlando Florida; 12 grandchildren, Tony, Cara Marc, Brighid, Alaina and Michael Paglia, Jessica Logue, Christine Young, Melissa Angeles, Rebecca Olofsson, and Christa and Rachel Kloecker; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank D’Ambrosio of Ellwood City.

Preceding her in death were her parents, six brothers, Guy, Alphonse, Fred, Dominic, Tony and Emmett D’Ambrosio; and five sisters, Jenny Cortese, Mary Morini, Isabella Costa, Lily Bernabe and Theresa Roberson; and her former husband, Anthony Paglia, Sr.

The family would like to thank Administrator Kirk Hawthorne and the staff at St. John XXIII Home for their loving care of Louise over the past 13 years. The family also appreciates the many years of special care given to our mother by Drs. Charles D’Auria and Heather Porter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hour will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd, Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.