Louis Vasconi, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Vasconi, Jr., 102, formerly a longtime resident of Shady Ave. in Sharon, passed away Tuesday evening, January 12, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Vasconi was born August 15, 1918, in Sharon, a son of two Italian immigrants: the late Louis Vasconi, Sr. and Jenny Vasconi.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1936.

A WWII veteran, Louis served in the U.S. Army Engineer Corp from January 1942 to November 1945. As part of the Army Corp of Engineers, his tour of duty brought him around the world. He was stationed in Alaska while constructing the Alaska Highway, later in North Africa while building Air Force installations and finally, served in India.

Following his honorable discharge, Louis returned to the Shenango Valley and began working as a bricklayer. A talented craftsman, he was a member of the local bricklayer’s union for many years, and worked on construction sites throughout Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

An avid flyer, Louis had a lifelong passion for aviation. He was rated to pilot both private and commercial aircraft and also taught aviation courses and flight instruction.

Additionally, Louis loved to read and possessed an in-depth knowledge of 20th Century World History and Politics. He stridently opposed the Vietnam War, supported the expansion of labor and human rights and was always deeply opposed to the dangers of fascism, authoritarianism and nationalism. He was never one to shy from spirited but respectful debate and was sought by many as a source of useful analysis regarding the dynamics that shape the world in which he lived.

His passion, kindness and knowledge were greatly respected by many of his nieces and nephews and will be missed by those who were intellectually influenced by his understanding of history, economics and political issues. He admired America as an on-going experiment in governance and the possibilities it was uniquely positioned to offer to mankind.

His beloved wife of 61 years, the former Nellie M. Rossi, whom he married November 24, 1956, preceded him in death May 5, 2018. The two of them were virtually inseparable. In their later years they travelled extensively in the US. visiting their son and other family members. They were both weekend fixtures at Kuzmans’ in Girard, Ohio where they would dance to polka music until the wee hours of the morning with friends they made during those long, joyful evenings. They would travel to union conferences and developed a network of friends across the region. The two of them were so closely tied together that it was rare to see one without the other. Theirs was a partnership of two people who had different talents that formed a loving union and supported each other through their long marriage.

Louis is survived by a son, Mark J. Vasconi and his wife, Sonia, Olympia, WA; two granddaughters, Sofia N. Vasconi, also Olympia, Washington and Julia E. Vasconi, Houston, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews whom he greatly loved.

In addition to his parents and wife, Louis was preceded in death by a brother, Bruno Vasconi and a sister, Lena Vasconi.

Private services will be held Monday, January 23, 2021, followed by entombment in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

