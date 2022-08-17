HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis S. Como, 95, formerly of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, in Shepherd of the Valley, Girard, Ohio.

Mr. Como was born March 5, 1927, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Amilcare and Ida (Troiano) Como.

He was a 1945 graduate of Aliquippa High School. Following high school, he served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Upon his honorable discharge, Louis received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Penn State University, Main Campus. Later, he earned his Master’s Degree in Library Science from Pittsburgh University.

Louis enjoyed a 35-year career as a professor emeritus in the Bailey Library of Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Earlier, he was employed by American Bridge Manufacturing, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

Louis was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

An avid sports fan, he closely followed the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He also loved to travel, making many trips abroad. Along his travels, his favorite places to visit were state and national parks. He and his wife visited countless state parks and all the U.S. National Parks.

He is survived by the love of his life, the former Anita Piroli, whom he married on September 24, 1960; a daughter, Angela Svirbely (Geoffrey) of Hubbard, Ohio; a son, Ronald Como (Gloria), Verona, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brittany and Joseph Svirbely and Jakob and Madalyn Como and a sister-in-law, Mercedes Como of Michigan.

In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Como and Gilda Bozkurt and two brothers, Derio and Elvio Como.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, August 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:30 p.m., Friday, August 19, in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, with Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant. Military honors will be rendered following Mass by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.