YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Susan Troy, 63, of Goodyear, Arizona; formerly of Midland, Minnesota, San Francisco East Bay, California, Santa Monica, California, North Hollywood, California, Columbus, Ohio and Youngstown, Ohio; passed away peacefully with her sister at her side Friday afternoon, October 2, 2020, at her residence.

Susan was born August 20, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late John J. and Joanne (Witherow) Troy.