Louis “Lazo” Raketich, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis “Lazo” Raketich, a longtime resident of the Shengno Valley passed away peacefully Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville. He was 93.

Mr. Raketich was born November 2, 1925, in Kanjani, Yugoslavia, a son of the late Jovan and Mara (Cakic) Raketic.

Raised in Yugoslavia, he served in the Chetniks during WWII, an army of Serbian freedom fighters.

After emigrating to the U.S. in 1949, Lazo took a job at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant. He retired as a heater in the soaking pits in 1988, following 38 years of employment.

Lazo was an active member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where he enjoyed barbequing for various festivals and events.

He was a member of the Serbian National Federation (SNF), Vidovdan Lodge 68, Farrell and was recognized as the SNF “Man of the Year” in 2002. Lazo also belonged to the Movement of Serbian Chetniks “Ravne Gore” and served as the longtime president of the Serbian Home, Farrell. Additionally, he was a 32ndDegree Free and Accepted Mason and a member of Kedron Lodge 389, West Middlesex.

His beloved wife, the former Mildred Pradovich, whom he married May 17, 1953, passed away July 17, 2010.

He is survived by a daughter, Smilja Raketich, Laveen, Arizona; three sons, Jovan Raketich, Tempe, Arizona; Peter Raketich and his wife, Donna Lou, Chandler, Arizona and Mark Raketich, West Middlesex.

Besides his parents and wife, Lazo was preceded in death by a sister, Tomica Vudragovic and two brothers, Mirko and Marko Raketic.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 65 South Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of Pomen vigil service Friday, August 16 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Pomen service will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 in St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, with Father Vedran Grabic, officiating.

Interment will be held at St. John’s Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.