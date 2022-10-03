SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis J. Sakony, Jr., entered into eternal rest on September 30, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Louie was born on October 20, 1959, in Sharon, a son of Louis and Mary Lou (Pryts) Sakony, Sr.

He was a 1978 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and briefly in Germany.

Following his honorable discharge, Louie returned to Sharon and was employed at the former National Malleable Castings. During that time, he also helped his grandfather, father and uncles, putting in lawns throughout the Shenango Valley and surrounding areas. Because of his work with them, he took great pride in maintaining a meticulous lawn.

Louie was also an avid reader and could often be found on his front porch enjoying a good book. He was also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2001, he relocated to the Pittsburgh area, where he met Jan, and together had six children. While in Pittsburgh he was employed by Falconi Ford and Falconi Honda, Moon Township.

Lou was a devoted Catholic with a strong faith in Jesus Christ. He had a solid knowledge of the Bible, often reciting scriptures. His strong faith carried him through his final journey and brought him peace and comfort.

He was extremely proud of each and every one of his children and cherished all of the wonderful memories they made together.

He is survived by his companion of 21 years, Jan; five sons, Steven, Christopher, Michael, John and Kyle; a daughter, Mary Sue; Jan’s daughters, Brenda, Dana and her children Alex and Adrien, and Nicolette and her children Raelyn and Reyna. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lynne Althouse and her children Dylan and Madelynne.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Margaret Sue Sakony; a brother, Joseph Sakony; a nephew, Joey Sakony; maternal grandparents, Pete and Margaret Pryts; and paternal grandparents, Louis and Rose Sakony.

Calling hours will be 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral services are private.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.