PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis F. Bernabe III, 75 of Pymatuning Township, passed away Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Bernabe was born on January 27, 1948, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Louis and Lillian (D’Ambrosia) Bernabe II.

He was a graduate of New Castle High School and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

Louis was in the Teamsters Union and worked for the Sharon Herald.

An avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, his dogs and also acted as a member of the Gold Prospectors Association of America, Allegheny Chapter.



He is survived by his wife, Renee (Fetsko), whom he married on July 29, 2000; four children, Louis (Nona) Bernabe IV and Kimberly (Nathan Gaydek) Jackson, all of Sharpsville, Denise (Christopher) Peterson of Missouri and Veronica (Daniel) Miller of Hubbard, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Kimara, Kassidy, Austin Louis, Dillon, Kira, Jaina, Aliyah, Gianna, Micah, Renlee, Rory and Madison and two sisters: Bernadette Fedeles of Cortland, Ohio and Linda (Dennis) Phillian of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by three grandsons, Lucas, Logan and Austin Philip and a brother-in-law, Michael Fedeles.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 6 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Military honors will be at 1:00 p.m. rendered by the Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.