SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - James F. Herrmann, of Sharpsville, a loving father and husband, passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side Monday evening, November 16, 2020. He was 84.

Mr. Herrmann was born June 19, 1936, in Sharpsville, a son of Jacob and Sarah (Barlett) Herrmann and graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1954.