Louis Charles Rotunno, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis Charles Rotunno, better known as Charlie or Chas, born July 16, 1942 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Michael and Rosella (Morgan) Rotunno, passed away in New Market, Tennessee, on Sunday, July 18, 2021, two days after celebrating his 79th birthday.

His lifelong unique sense of humor and unusual wit never faded, keeping his family and friends entertained in the days leading up to his death. He will surely be missed by all.

He is survived by two sons, Charlie, Jr. and his partner, Tim McLaughlin and Jim Rotunno and his wife, Naoko Toba and a daughter, Cindy Rotunno and her partner, James Parton. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Ann Paul and Nancy Shields and her husband, Don; two sisters-in-law, Rosalie Morgan and Marie Currie and her partner, Frank Puharic; five grandchildren, Shannon, Jessica, Krista, Maggie and Amanda; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and great-grandchildren.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Anne Zoccola; a brother, James Rotunno and his wife, Judy and his brother-in-law, Robert Paul.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of the service, Saturday, July 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be held privately in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

