NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louis A. “Tony” Bauer, 67, of New Castle, formerly a longtime resident of Lucinda, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday evening, December 3, 2021, in his residence.

Mr. Bauer was born October 10, 1954, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Cyril and Billy Jean (Cason) Bauer.

Tony enjoyed hunting on the family farm in Lucinda, Pennsylvania, was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Tony is survived by two daughters, Amy L. (David) Johns and Toni (Bill) Dando, both of New Castle; five grandchildren, David Johns, Christopher Johns, Rachel Dando, Bill Dando and Steven Dando, all of New Castle; a brother, James (Colleen) Bauer, Lucinda, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Bobbie (Dan) Mays and Terrie (Randy) Eland, both of Lucinda, Pennsylvania; five nephews, Ivy Willis, Robert Bauer, Michael Bauer, Joseph Mays and Jared Mays and a niece, Morgan Mays.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a brother, Cyril “Butch” Bauer, Jr.; a sister, Gertrude Willis; two sisters-in-law, Deborah Bauer and Karen Bauer; two nephews, James Cyril “J.C.” Bauer and Adam Bauer and a niece, Cathleen Bauer.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

