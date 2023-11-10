SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorraine F. McDonough, 55, of Hubbard, passed away Friday morning, November 10, 2023, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury.

Mrs. McDonough was born on September 21, 1968, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James and Vernie (Haag) Sliter.

She was a 1986 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

A dedicated homemaker, Lorraine also worked as a tax preparer for Jackson Hewitt.

She was a longtime member of the Shenango Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, where she served as a Fire Police. She was also active in the Mercer County Animal Advocacy.

Lorraine found joy in knitting, baking and crafts, especially floral designing. She loved watching home renovation series and the Hallmark and Lifetime networks.

She is survived by her husband, Alan McDonough, whom she married on July 21, 2001, and renewed their vows on July 21, 2010; four daughters, Shannon Covell, Titusville, Pennsylvania, Amber McDonough, Mercer, Tyffani Eicher and her husband Nick, Hodgenville, Kentucky, and Cheyanne McDonough, Hermitage; two sons, Kenton Hanna, Mercer, and Patrick McDonough, Sharon; her father, James Sliter, Oil City; and seven grandchildren, Brinleigh and Zoey McDonough, Joseph Foster, Bailey and Philip Decker, Wyatt Farren, and Daniel Eicher. Also surviving is a sister, Kasey Scott and her husband Kenny, Hermitage; and a brother, Richard “Rick” Sliter, Warren, OH.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her mother.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.