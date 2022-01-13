SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lorie Sanderson,75, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away Sunday evening, January 9, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, following a short illness.

Ms. Sanderson was born April 12, 1946, in Morrisdale, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Jerome W. Schmidt and Martha M. Sanderson.

A 1964 graduate of Morrisdale Regional High School, she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in education and later, a Master’s degree in library science, both through Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Sanderson taught English at Greenville Regional High School, retiring after 35 years. During her tenure, she directed many student theater performances and also served briefly as a tennis coach. Additionally, Ms. Sanderson guided numerous students on summer tours through Europe.

Lorie is survived by a sister of Denver, Colorado; a brother of Bradford, Pennsylvania and a sister of Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held by her family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.