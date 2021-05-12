Lorie Rosales, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 13 for Lorie Rosales, formerly of Hermitage, San Francisco, California and Canton Ohio, who passed away following a courageous battle with Covid-19, on Monday, May 10, 2021, in her home in Sharon. She was 56.

Lorie was the firstborn daughter of William S. Rommel and Mary Anne Rommel-Gibbs in Canton, Ohio on January 25, 1965. Her sister, Lisa (Rommel) Rugare followed two years later.

Lorie graduated from Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania in 1983.

She relocated to California at the age of 18.

Lorie started working at Burt Children Center in San Francisco as an administrator. There, she met the love of her life Estuardo Rosales and they were married in 1987.

In 1998, she and her family moved to Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where she began a 15-year career at Sharon Regional Medical Center as a medical transcriptionist. In addition to her job at Sharon Regional, Lorie worked for multiple physicians and specialized in transcribing Orthopedics, Neurology and Cardiology. In 2015, she began her beloved job at Sharon Cardiology as a medical scribe, where she was employed until May of 2020. She was passionate about her job there and loved the people she worked with.

Lorie was an extremely caring individual. She worked briefly for Visiting Angels and often volunteered her time with her mother at Meals on Wheels.

During the pandemic, Lorie’s artistic side blossomed and she spent a lot of her time painting glass, which gave her great joy. Lorie had an amazing sense of adventure, she and her husband, Estuardo, loved camping and nature. They often spent time relaxing in their camper, which they affectionately called “their happy place.”

Her spirit and love of life was infectious and her optimistic outlook was extraordinary. Lorie’s innate ability to make people laugh and see the good side of things will be the legacy she leaves behind.

Besides her husband, Estuardo, the two other loves of Lorie’s life are her children, Christian (29) and Lauren (23). She loved them with an absolute fierceness. Her dedication to her children, specifically to her son and his needs, was unparalleled. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by a sister, Lisa Rugare and her husband, Joseph; four nephews, Christian Joshua, Joey, Cal and Joe and three nieces, Esther Johanna, Sophy and Christina. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Bailey, whom she adored.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the

righteous judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but to all who

have longed for his appearing.

2 Timmothy 4:7-8

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Thursday, May 13, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. A celebration of life and time of sharing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

To view a livestream of the celebration, please click Lorie’s celebration of life.

