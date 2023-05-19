NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta J. Mickey, 91, of New Castle passed away peacefully surrounded by family Thursday morning, May 18, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Mickey was born October 19, 1931, in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Laura (Filipek) Matanick, and graduated from St. Veronica Catholic High School in 1949.

Loretta was a loving mother and caring homemaker.

A devout Catholic, Loretta was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary Church.

Her beloved husband of 68 years, Leo Anthony Mickey, whom she married May 7, 1955, survives at home.

Loretta is also survived by a daughter, Janet L. Mickey (Keith), of Ellwood City; three sons, Kenneth Mickey, of Chicora, Pennsylvania, Gary Mickey, of New Castle, and David Mickey (Niki), also of New Castle; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Madeline Lutz, of Economy, Pennsylvania, Kathleen Petcash (Andy), of Baden, Pennsylvania, and Roberta Kwiatanowski, of Ambridge, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Matanick (Phyllis); an infant sister, Elizabeth Matanick; and two brothers-in-law, Chuck Lutz and Henry Kwiatanowski.

Calling hours will be 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Camillus Site, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, with Rev. Aaron Kriss, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary Cemetery, Union Township.

