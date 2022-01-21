FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta Green, 58, of Farrell, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, in her residence.



Mrs. Green was born July 18,1963, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Wallace and Juanita (Smith) Williams.

She was a 1981 graduate of Farrell High School and later graduated from Penn State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Social Services.



Loretta was known for working hard to make a comfortable living, she was a coordinator for Home Health Agency, she delivered newspapers for over 20 years, and most recently became a small business owner, owning and operating Wally’s Corner Market.



She was a member of New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley, formerly Bethlehem Baptist Church.



Loretta enjoyed swimming, animals, especially dogs, and had a passion for gardening, especially plants. But most importantly, she was a loving, caring wife.



She is survived by her husband, Charles Floyd Green, Jr. whom she married April 30, 2005; two sons, Shelton Smith and his fiance, Amanda McGary, of Farrell and Craig Smith, Jr., of Sharon; two sisters, Bashie Williams, of Farrell and Fedora Melancon, of California; a grandson, William Elijah Smith;a godson, Nathan Kaster; a goddaughter, Amarianna Ham; four nieces, Bashie Newby Parker, Jr., Juanita Williams, Michelay Moett Wilder and Bashie Gail Parker; six nephews, Denzel Williams, Deshawn Williams, Harry Edwin Parker, Jr., Stanley Kennedy, Jason Kennedy and Winston Kennedy, in addition to several other nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Amis and a brother, Stanley Kennedy.



Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m until the time of the service Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley, 858 Wallis Ave., Sharon.



Funeral Service will be 11 a.m Tuesday in the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.