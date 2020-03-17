Loretta A. Bochy, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta A. Bochy, 81, of Hermitage passed away Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Bochy was born February 27, 1939, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Edward and Mary (Hoderny) Galza and was a 1957 graduate of Villa Maria Parochial High School, also in Erie.

Her husband, Joseph C. Bochy, whom she married May 25, 1963, survives at home in Hermitage.

As a young woman, Loretta worked at the former Strouss Department Store in the Shenango Valley Mall.

With a passion for crafting, she began Loretta’s Handmade Craft’s. Over the next 36 years, Loretta sold crafts out of a booth at the Shenango Valley Mall and also traveled to many annual craft shows in the region.

In addition to playing cards and bingo, she enjoyed watching game shows on televisions, particularly Jeopardy. Loretta also loved eating out with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Susan Bochy, Richardson, Texas; a stepson, Marc Bochy, Ridgeley, West Virginia and a sister, Joann (George) Beech, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.