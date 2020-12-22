Lonnie D. Malloy, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lonnie D. Malloy, 72, of Farrell, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Mr. Malloy was born November 2, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Arthur B. and Olive V. (Crim) Malloy.

He was a 1967 graduate of Farrell High School.

He served in the US Navy from 1968 – 1973, aboard the USS Aucilla, where he earned a National Defense Service Medal.

He was employed many years in the 60-inch hot strip department of Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

Lonnie was a former member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church, Farrell, under L.C. Collins.

He was also a member of the former New Murray Bell VFW, Post# 7597, Farrell and the Masonic Fraternal Order.

Lonnie had a passion for working with youth. As a talented karate instructor, he taught many years at the former Southwest Gardens, Farrell. He also coached baseball and pee-wee football in Sharon.

He is survived by two daughters, Rosalind (Michael) Loudin, of Farrell and India Newell, of Sharon; two sons, Danen Malloy, of Sharon and Justin Malloy, of Ohio; a sister, Yvonne (Nicholas) Malloy-Koufou; a brother, Michael (Valerie) Malloy, all of Farrell; two aunts, Rosetta Wright, of Farrell and Claretta Hooks, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his dog, Tyson and a host of grand and great-grandchildren.

He will also be missed by his special friends, Debbie Messina, Steve Ellerbie, Melvin Bowe, Leroy Kollock, Greg Pickney, Pete Cottle and Edwin Ragster.

In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; four aunts, Phyllis Carter, Helen Locke, Etta Ragster and Frances Gordon and an uncle, Winters Raymond Gunther.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Diabetes Association, at www.Diabetes.org

There are no calling hours.

A private memorial service will be held with Rev. Donald Campbell, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

