SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Loni G. Frolick, 68 of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, August 3, 2023, in Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial, Masury, Ohio.

Ms. Frolick was born on February 21, 1955, in Sharon, a daughter of Frank Martin and Leahabelle Sara (Bees) Frolick.

She was a 1973 graduate of Sharon High School and studied in the LPN program of Butler County Community College.

Loni provided independent childcare for three generations, in Ormond Avenue and Meek Street areas of Sharon.

Loni was a former member of Hickory Baptist Church, Sharpsville, where she taught Sunday school and crafts.

She loved teddy bears and collected them from infancy through her adult life.

She is survived by a sister, Molly Bee Frolick and her life partner, Elizabeth M. French, of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Martin Joseph Frolick of Hermitage and Frank Paul Frolick and his wife, Karen, of Sharon and her nephew, whom she helped raise, Frankie Paul Frolick II of Sharon.

Loni was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Loni’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in West Side Cemetery, Pymatuning Township.

Interment will be in West Side Cemetery, Pymatuning Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.