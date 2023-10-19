MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lon E. Schell, 69, of Masury, Ohio passed away surrounded by his family Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Schell was born May 2, 1954, in Sharon, a son of Leon and Etta (Whorton) Schell.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharon High School.

Lon began working for Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant as a young man and remained until retiring as a craneman from NLMK in 2020. During retirement, he drove a semi-truck for MAC Industries until early 2023.

An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, Lon passionately supported his teams. He belonged to several bowling, golf, dart, and pool leagues throughout his life. Lon loved spending time at the family camp in Marionville, Pennsylvania, riding his motorcycle, and attending car shows with his 1985 Chevy Monte Carlo SS. Above all, he loved his family and would do anything for any one of them.

His beloved wife, Melissa (Dobbins) Schell, whom he married June 15, 2007, survives at their home in Masury, Ohio.

Lon is also survived by five children, Lon Schell, Jr. (Janell), Hubbard, Ohio, Mandee Keck (Carl), Clark, Pennsylvania, Joseph Schell (Diana), Sharon, Heather Bennett, Sharon, and Trish Swearingen (JT), Brookfield, Ohio; his mother, Etta Schell, Masury, OH; six brothers, Leon, Jr., Lance, Neal, Randy, Dale, and Guy; three sisters, Sandy, Shelley, and Loretta; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father, Lon was preceded in death by his lifelong friend, Ray Womer.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, online by visiting Lon’s Memorial Fund.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Ted Porterfield, officiating.

