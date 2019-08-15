Lois Yukich, Hermtage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Yukich, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday morning, August 12, 2019 in her home in Snow Hill, North Carolina, after an extended illness. She was 90 years old.

Mrs. Yukich was born September 25, 1928, in Sharon, a daughter of Frank “Pop” and Kathryn C. Banish Steibly.

A resident of the Shenango Valley until December, 2014, Lois attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School, Farrell and was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School. She completed her education at the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute, Sharon.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, Lois was employed as a secretary at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell Plant.

She was a wonderful cook and always entertained with her quick wit and sense of humor. Mrs. Yukich was a lover of polka, gospel and country music and she enjoyed doing word search puzzles.

Lois was a member of the Slovene National Benefit Society and the First Catholic Ladies Association.

Her husband, Frank Yukich, whom she married July 7, 1951, passed away July 7, 2011. After his death in 2011, Lois eventually moved to the home of her daughter, Janet, where she lived until her passing.

She is survived by two daughters, Bobbie Campoli and her husband, James, of Hermitage and Janet Skelton and her husband, Charles, of Snow Hill, North Carolina; a son, Frank Yukich and his wife, Eva, of Long Beach, Calfornia; four grandchildren, Jimmy Campoli, Nicole (Randy) Ketcham, Amanda (Dean) Rihel and Frank Yukich, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Haden and Natalie Ketcham; two sisters, Dolores Toth of Hermitage and Mary Lou D’Amico of Orlando, Florida and 14 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Hughes and a brother, Gerald Steibly.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20 in the funeral home with Pastor Joe Marzano, with Grace in the Wilderness Fellowship, New Wilmington.

Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.