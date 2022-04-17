SHARPSVILLE, Pennslyvania (MyValleyTributes)- Lois “Dolores” Ranelli, Sharpsville, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving children by her side, Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was 87 years old.

Dolores was born on March 25, 1935, in Fredonia, the youngest child of the late Urban P. and Martha (Schiestle) McCann.

She was a loving wife, exceptional homemaker and a loving and caring mother to her children and grandchildren.

To know her was to love her. She greatly enjoyed music. She loved dancing to polkas and jitterbugs with her husband and anyone who would take her hand to twirl her around. She enjoyed singing faith-based songs as well as Christmas songs all year round!

A woman of faith and a devout Catholic, Dolores was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

You could never catch Dolores without a smile on her face. Her cooking and baked goods were always delicious and delightful. She always made more than enough because there was always room for one more. Her door was always opened for anyone to come visit and have a cup of coffee with a bite to eat while enjoying each other’s company. She enjoyed the flashing lights and clinking sounds at the casino and maybe if lucky, win a buck or two!

She married her husband, Rocco Ranelli on August 11, 1956 at St. Michael Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania and he passed away on April 27, 2003.

She is survived by her four daughters, Diane Ranelli (Joe Pollera), Marcy (Tom) Nichols, Lori (Bob) Vasconi, Carrie Ranelli and Ann (Marc) Smith; sons, Gregory Ranelli, Joseph Ranelli, Gerard Ranelli and Mark (Tina) Ranelli; grandchildren, Cory (Summer) Pryts, Chad Pryts, Colin Pryts, Colton Pryts, Bobby Vasconi, Karissa (Amanda Kollar) Vasconi, Luke (fiancée Hannah Phillips) Vasconi, Rocky Vasconi, Lindsey (Chris Lucas) Ranelli, Miranda (Matt Taylor) Ranelli, Elijah Nichols, Kristin (Mike) Durso, Xavier (Brea) Ranelli, Ave (Joe) Ranelli LoSchiavo, Jacob (Hunter) Ackley and Jordan Pollera; great-grandchildren, Maddie and Max Ranelli, Suri Pryts, Addie Blatt, Zayden Musch, Ella Rose Durso and a sister, Louise McKnight.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Rocco J. of 46 years, Dolores was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Robert Ranelli; nine brothers, William McCann, Joseph McCann, John McCann, Regis McCann, Robert McCann, Donald McCann, Frank McCann, Clifford McCann and Gerald McCann and six sisters, Lorene Mills, Helen McCann, Marie Swarts, Eleanor Metelsky, Irene Reash and Patricia Kulka.

Much gratitude to the service and care from Amedisys Hospice, Butler Pennsylvania and sincere appreciation to her assistant caregiver, Tina Ranelli, her daughter-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA.

Calling hours will be Tuesday April 19, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday April 20, 2022 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Reverend Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage

