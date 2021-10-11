Lois Marie McFarlane, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Marie McFarlane, 88, formerly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, in St. Paul Homes, Greenville.

Mrs. McFarlane was born June 20, 1933, in Westview, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George and Marie (Waelchli) Smith.

She was a 1952 graduate of Westview High School.

Lois was employed in the activities department of St. Paul Homes, retiring with more than 20 years of service. She had a passion for helping others and assisting the elders in the home brought her immense joy. Previously, she worked at Vincentian Home, Pittsburgh and North Allegheny School District, McCandless, Pennsylvania.

A devout catholic, Lois was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church, Jamestown, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.

She loved gardening and was a member of the Westford Flower Club. Lois also cherished animals and there was never a time in her life when she didn’t have a pet.

Her husband, Donald McFarlane, whom she married November 8, 1954, passed away April 23, 2010.

She is survived by a daughter, Tracey (Wesley) Creese, Ellwood City; two sons, David (Christiane) McFarlane, Pittsburgh and Donal McFarlane, Jamestown; seven grandchildren, Jake, Abby, Danica, Luc and Tayvon Creese, and Ian and Gabby McFarlane and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Beth Ann McFarlane and a son, Daniel McFarlane.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Strayhaven, 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125; or to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, October 16, 2021 in St. Margaret Church, 701 Denver St., Jamestown.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Christopher Barnes, pastor, as celebrant.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

