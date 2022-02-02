MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. “Margo” Conner, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Ms. Conner was born January 13, 1944, in Madison, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Levin and Lois (Rogers) Tull.

Her father was in the Army Air Corps and retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Air Force. Both of her parents are buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, she worked as a hairdresser.

Margo enjoyed watching all the Pittsburgh sports teams and following the players’ statistics with her son. She also read the newspaper daily and doing word searches. Margo also loved sending birthday cards to her nieces, nephews and family.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Stephenson of Shelbyville, Michigan; two sisters, Gail Robison of Blades, Delaware and Barbara Westfall and her husband, Kirk, of Greenwood, Delaware and a brother, Levin Tull and his wife, Candice, Blountville, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, Margo was preceded in death by her son, Richard “Richie” Conner.

In keeping with Margo’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.