WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. Fetsko, 77, of West Middlesex passed away with her husband and daughter at her side early Monday morning, September 18, 2023, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Fetsko was born February 26, 1946, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Siege) Vodenichar.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1964 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Lois has worked as a medical secretary for more than 50 years and was currently working part-time at the office of Dr. Charles D’Auria and Dr. Heather Porter.

Lois was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, where she sang in the choir, served on parish council, volunteered as a hospitality minister and belonged to the Altar Rosary Society.

She enjoyed trips to the casino and loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Lois was always thinking of others and always took the time to send a personalized card for all of life’s occasions or even “just because.”

Her beloved husband of 53 years, Robert “Bob” Fetsko, whom she married February 7, 1970, survives at their home in West Middlesex.

Lois is also survived by a daughter, Kathy Kwiat and her husband, Josh and a granddaughter, Hannah Kwiat, all of New Castle; a sister, Marilyn Price and her husband, Robert, of Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by a sister, Helene Vodenichar and four brothers, Joseph, Frederick, Carl and Robert Vodenichar.

Memorial donations may be directed to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 22 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon and from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Glenn Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

