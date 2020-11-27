Lois Lahr, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Lahr, 97, of Edinburg, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 26, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Lahr was born March 21, 1923, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Freeman and Luella (Scheuy) Shrecengost and later graduated from Clarion High School in 1941.

Her husband of 61 years, Charles E. Lahr, Sr., whom she married June 28, 1943, preceded her in death July 29, 2004.

A homemaker, Lois dedicated her life to caring for her husband, six sons and their home.

Later in life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren,and great-great-grandchildren, whom all adored her.

An avid cook, she also enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Her greatest joy came from watching out the window as the hummingbirds fed at her feeders, or watching the owls fly and perch on a tree.

A devout Catholic, Lois was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, New Castle, where she was an active participant and past president of Christian Women; volunteered in the kitchen for church food drives and festivals and on occasion, prepared meals for the priests.

Lois is survived by five sons, Charles (Tina) Lahr, Jr., of Edinburg, Frank (Dianna) Lahr, of Eastbrook, Michael Lahr, of South Carolina, Joseph (Debra) Lahr, of Ellwood City and Donald (Doreen) Lahr, of Princeton; a sister, Peggy Leslie, of Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, with two more on-the-way.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by a son, Bill Lahr; three sisters, Phyllis Baker, Ione Lauer and Francis Fitzsimmons and two brothers, Bob Shrecengost and Freeman “Bud” Shrecengost.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed towards Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary Church 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, PA 16101.

All services will be held privately.

Interment will be at Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Twp.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Lois Lahr, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.