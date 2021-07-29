Lisa Renee Peskor, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Renee Peskor, 55, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 23, 2021, in her New Castle home.

She was born September 9, 1965, a native of Canfield, Ohio, a daughter of Mona Rocha.

Lisa was a dedicated mother who loved spending time with her family laughing, dancing, singing, cooking, and eating delicious meals. She especially loved to hear people tell her “How beautiful she was”.



Her pleasant personality and sense of humor was contagious to everyone she met. She has the no boundaries humor that could find rolling laughter in any of life’s circumstances.



Even though she was taken from this world, her loving heart and infectious laughter will forever be in our hearts and mind.



Lisa leaves behind her fiancé, Gary Silifaiva; a daughter, Jacquelyn Shea; two sons, William Peskor II and Jaunie Tiburcio; two grandchildren, Aarnail (Anthony) and Donté and three sisters, Wendy Oliver, Michele Lilly and Christine Davis and many nieces and nephews.

Lisa was preceded in death by Lynn Viccary.

