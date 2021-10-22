Linda Woolf, Brookfield Township, Ohio

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda (Nugent) Woolf, 73, of Brookfield Township, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, in her home.

Linda was born August 24, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John William “Bill” and Lillian Elizabeth (Rigby) Nugent.

She was a 1966 graduate of Brookfield High School.

She was employed for many years as the business manager at the family business, Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage. Following her retirement, she worked at the former Brookfield Video.

As an animal lover, she was a faithful donor to numerous animal charities. She also enjoyed reading books, doing crossword puzzles and being with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Jena Woolf and her fiancé, Luigi Picciotto, of Sharon; two sons, Jade Woolf of Masury and Jason Woolf and his wife, Lori, of Brookfield; two grandchildren, Justin and Sarina Woolf; a brother, John William Nugent and his wife, Nancy, of Sharon and two nephews, Shane and Derric Nugent.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Avenue, Hermitage, PA 16148.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McgonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

