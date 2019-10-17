Linda Lee Steenburgh, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lee Steenburgh, 72, of Sharon passed away peacefully Monday evening, October 14, 2019, in Caprice Healthcare Center, North Lima, Ohio.

Mrs. Steenburgh was born August 19, 1947, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Edna (Yost) Decking. As a young girl, her family relocated to California and she later graduated from Rosemead High School, Rosemead, California.

Her beloved husband of 48 years, Gaylon Ira Steenburgh, whom she married April 17, 1971, survives at home.

Primarily a homemaker, she devoted her life to caring for her five children and their home while often relocating as her husband served in the U.S. Navy.

Linda was of the Lutheran faith.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and bowling. Linda loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Sara Steenburgh and Tina (Mike) DeKeyser all of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Alisa Steenburgh of Sharpsville and Ashley Steenburgh of Sharon; a son, Mark (Josepha) Steenburgh of Las Vegas, Nevada; a stepson, Guy (Dana) Canicosa of Lodi, California; a sister, Susan Meyer of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, William (Gloria) Decking, Gainesville, Georgia; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Skillings and her beloved grandmother, Josephine Bauer.

In keeping with her wishes, a funeral service will be held by her family at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

