Linda Kovach, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Kovach, 66, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley, Boardman, OH.

Miss Kovach was born May 30, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Badis) Kovach.

She was a 1971 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was a long time employee of Perkins Restaurant, Hermitage serving as its lead cook, training the chefs.

Linda was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed playing basketball and was an avid sports fan, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. She lived a simple life and looked forward to watching her nieces and nephews. She also loved music, particularly, Barbara Streisand.

She is survived by a sister, Patty Hephner and her husband Mark, of Canfield, Ohio; a brother Jeffrey Kovach and his wife Donna, of Hermitage; a brother-in-law, William Madden, of Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Madden; and a nephew, Joshua Hephner.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

All services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.