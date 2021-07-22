Linda Diane Crawford Owens, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Diane Crawford Owens, 70, passed away Wednesday morning, July 14, at UPMC Jameson hospital. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Mrs. Owens was born September 21, 1950 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Leroy Crawford and Ethel Julia Tilden Crawford.

She attended Lawrence County Vocational Technical High School where she was involved in many activities including public speaking for which she won first place in a speech contest. As a young adult, she was active in the community organization, Young Gifted and Black.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Chewton, Pennsylvania.

She was the first African-American to work for Universal Rundle. She also worked for various other organizations, including Liberty Mutual and Youth Development Center for which she worked for decades and retired from. She embarked on a variety of entrepreneurial endeavors. As a serial entrepreneur, she enjoyed sales initiatives, including serving as a Tupperware consultant for over 20 years.

Mrs. Owens was an avid, gifted seamstress and crafter. In addition to sewing and arts and crafts, she enjoyed many other hobbies, including playing board games, card games, thrifting and researching history and genealogy. She loved to bake and was well known for her cookies, pies and other sweet treats. Many lined up for her famous sweet potato pie as she always “owed” a pie or two to family and friends who requested. She had a keen interest in African culture and heritage, enjoying an African-centered design aesthetic and cultural events.

Linda was married to John Owens, Sr.

She is survived by her husband; children, Shauna Cox of Chicago, Illiniois, Michael Cox of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Renee Cox of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Chezelle Cox of Dallas, Texas, John Cox of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Fawn Cox of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Wesley Cox of New Castle, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, John Owens of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Ray Owens of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Gladys Owens of New Castle, Pennsylvania and brothers, John (Terri) Crawford of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Daryl Crawford of Washington, Pennsylvania. She is a grandmother of 26 grandchildren, Bryce, Daylin, Jamiya, Avary, Terrell, Kameron, Julian, Drew, Sheldon, Jaylan, Caden, Kai, Johnny, Takeo, Tautyauna, Sloan, Wesley, Cruise, Michael, Jasmine, Dalaysia, Darian, Mariah, Avionne, Brandon and Torrence and 14 great-grandchildren. She was also community elder who served in a “mother” and “grandmother” role to many.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Tuesday, July 27, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Funeral service will be immediately following at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Holmes and Rev. Sam Holmes, officiating.

