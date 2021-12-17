SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. (Rea) Royle, 78, of Sharon, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, passed away early Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Royle was born August 17, 1943, in New Castle, a daughter of the late William and June (Donaldson) Rea.

She was a 1961 graduate of Union High School.

Primarily a homemaker, Linda dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. Later in life, she worked as an administrative assistant for Specialized Treatment Services, Mercer.

Formerly an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Union Township, Linda was currently attending Sharon United Methodist Church. She had a passion for supporting cancer research and was very active in the Mercer County Relay for Life.

She always looked forward to meeting up with her high school classmates for their monthly lunch and spending time with her dog, Gabby.

Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and never once to put her own needs before those of her children.

Her husband, Donald H. Royle, whom she married April 3, 2003, survives at home in Sharon.

Linda is also survived by two daughters, Christine Passlinqua (Nick), Canal Fulton, Ohio and Debra Bittinger (Mike), Randallstown, Maryland; four sons, Edward Fee (Elaine), Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Daniel Fee (Jodi), William Fee (Lynda), and Patrick Fee (Michelle), all of New Castle; two step-daughters, Michelle Royle, of New York and Lori Moore (James), Hubbard, Ohio; two step-sons, Scott Royle, of North Carolina and Todd Royle, of Colorado; three sisters, Sylvia Noe (Ed), of Kentucky, Bonnie Morrison, of California, and Beth Ann Stoner, of Virginia; 10 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and five great-step-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her previous spouse, Daniel Fee.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, online at: https://donate3.cancer.org/.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2021, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Union Township.

