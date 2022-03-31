HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Cheryl Pawcio, 73, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. Pawcio was born December 6, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Rood) Biers.

She was a 1966 graduate of Sharpsville High School and earned her Registered Nursing Certification from Sharon Regional School of Nursing.

She began her nursing career in August of 1972, spending most of her career at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, retiring in 2007.

Linda was a member of Life Church in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

She had an outgoing personality and enjoyed traveling, good food, shopping and outings with her friends and family. In her spare time, she made crafts and jewelry. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three stepchildren, Melissa Crissman and her husband, Mark, of Newton Falls, Ohio, Nicholas Pawcio and his wife, Shira, of Brooklyn, New York and Kristen Pawcio of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Allison, Matthew, Liel and Adele Pawcio and Enriko and Marlen Gavrilov; five great-grandchildren, Ryan and Raydence Mechling and Meital, Shirel and Luna Gavrilov and a brother, George Biers and his wife, Cynthia, of Orange Grove, Texas.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Pawcio, Jr.; a sister, Patty Palmer and a brother, Tom Biers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and the staff at Sharon Regional Medical Center for their excellent care and kindness toward Linda and our family. We are also incredibly grateful for Linda’s best friend of more than 30 years, Beverly Stewart.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box 1046, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Per Linda’s wishes, there are no services.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

