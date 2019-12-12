Lillian D. “Ida” Fabrey, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian D. “Ida” Fabrey, 95, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, December 9, 2019, in her residence.

Mrs. Fabrey was born February 19, 1924, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adam Michael and Stephanie (Panuszko) Dyll.

A 1942 graduate of Farrell High School, she worked as a secretary at the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp. until 1952.

A homemaker, Ida dedicated her life to caring for her family and dear friends.

An avid baker, she loved bowling and listening to Polka Music. Ida also enjoyed watching wrestling and NFL football games on television, and always took pride in her well kept lawn and landscaping.

Her husband of 61 years, Henry George Fabrey, whom she married August 23, 1947, preceded her in death on May 29, 2009.

She is survived by her beloved son, Henry G. Fabrey, II and a sister, Joan Beader and her husband Edward, all of Hermitage.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ida was preceded in death by five brothers, Joseph, Alfred, Alex, Eugene and Edward Dyll; and a sister, Eleanor D. Saunders.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home Crematory.