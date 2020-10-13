Lewis Ladley Persch, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis Ladley “Laddie” Persch, Jr., 89, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Persch was born June 4, 1931, in Farrell, a son of the late Lewis and Lillian Grace (Shaffer) Persch, Sr.

He was a 1949 graduate of Mercer High School.

Laddie worked his entire career as an ironworker. He was a lifetime member of Iron Workers Local 207, Youngstown, Ohio. Most recently, he was employed by T. Bruce Campbell Construction, West Middlesex.

Laddie was the past president of Kiwanis Club International of West Middlesex.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed competing in field trials with his coon hounds. Above all he cherished his family and looked forward to attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his wife, the former Anna McEachern, whom he married December 29, 1973; three daughters, Marcy Hunt of Medina, Ohio, DiAnn Smolnik and her husband, Gary, of Greenville and Colleen Patrick of Sharon; two sons, Marty Persch and his wife, Terri, of Grove City and Edward Patrick of Hermitage; a sister, Marianne Dent of Texas; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Laddie was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Marta Persch; a son, Lewis Mark Persch; a grandson, Gary Smolnik, Jr. and two brothers, Alan and Charles Persch.

In keeping with his Laddie’s wishes, all services are private.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

