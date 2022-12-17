DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis James “Jim” Wolfe, 77, of Delaware Township, passed away Thursday morning, December 15, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Wolfe was born March 27, 1945, in Hermitage, a son of the late John and Jennie (Misivich) Wolfe, Sr.

He was a 1963 graduate of Hickory High School.

Jim worked several years at the former National Castings Division of the Midland Ross Corporation, Sharon. Upon the plant’s closing, he worked as a jet engine mechanic for Oli M. Ericksen, Incorporated, Transfer.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and taking trips to the mountains. He also had a passion for farming and growing amazing gardens.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kitty Gilliland, whom he married on July 10, 2010; a daughter, Robin (Oscar Porter) Wolfe of Hermitage; a son, Steven (Billie) Wolfe of Greenville and four grandchildren, Morgan, Steven, Sarah and Jonathan.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, John “Jack” Wolfe, Jr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, PO Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421.

A celebration of life will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department, 20 Sixth Avenue, Greenville, PA 16121.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Homeand Crematory, Inc.

