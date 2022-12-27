SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lewis H. Aber, 92, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, December 22, 2022, in UPMC Northwest Hospital.

Mr. Aber was born May 25, 1930, in Hermitage, a son of the late Paul H. and Ina (Cumrine) Aber.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Sharpsville High School.

Lewis served in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1951 and was stationed at Ft. Meade, Maryland.

He was co-owner of Dunn Brothers Water Treatment Services and previously had worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.

Lewis was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and American Legion Post, 162, both in Sharpsville. In his spare time, Lew could be found at his camp in Cook Forest, Pennsylvania where he and Palmyra hosted family gatherings for decades. He had a gift for making friends wherever he went and was a true farmer at heart. Lew had a great passion for gardening and the outdoors.

Lewis is survived by his former spouse, Palmyra (Shernisky) Keck, Sharpsville; three daughters, Pamela Voisey (Lynn), Sharpsville, Catherine Darnley, North Jackson, Ohio, and Patricia Banas, Northeast, Maryland; one son, Paul Lewis Aber Lucinda, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey Murray, Valerie Rice, Emily Smith, Kali Aber, William Darnley, Mackenzie Darnley, Christopher Banas, and Benjamin Banas; 12 great-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends whom he loved very much.

In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret DuBoise (Doyle), former wife Joanne (Maffei) Aber, son-in-laws, William Darnley and Edward Banas, and a grandson, Scott Darnley.

At Lewis’s request, his body has been donated to the Humanity Gift Registry for the advancement of science.

An hour of reception will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, in the church, with Rev. Richard Allen, presiding.

The family will also host a celebration of life in 2023; details to be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.