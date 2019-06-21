Lester L. “Les” Covert Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Lester L. “Les” Covert, 83, of Hermitage, passed away early Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, in Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Warren, OhioH.

Mr. Covert was born July 26, 1935, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Clarence and Anna “Blanch” (Gibson) Covert.

He graduated from Grove City High School in 1954 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean Era and was stationed on the U.S.S. Valley Forge.

Following his honorable discharge, he moved to Glasco, Montana, to work on the Fort Peck Dam. Upon its completion, he returned to the Shenango Valley and worked on the construction of the Shenango Dam and also began working for Marenchin’s Transmissions in Hermitage. Les remained at Marenchin’s where he worked as a transmission technician until his retirement and until recently would stop in the shop to greet customers.

A man of deep faith, Les was a member of CMA Church of Sharon and loved attending Sunday services and spending time with his church community.

He was also a member of American Legion Post 162, Sharpsville.

In his younger days, Les enjoyed spending time at his camp in Hallton, Pennsylvania and at the dirt track watching the sprint car races with his sons and grandsons. More recently, he enjoyed watching the birds feed in his backyard, planting flowers and traveling with his wife.

His beloved wife of 62 years, the former Mary “Mary Ann” Marenchin, whom he married August 24, 1956, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jeannie (Alan) Ross, Mercer; two sons, Keith Covert and his fiancée, Lorrie Watson and Wayne (Caroline) Covert, all of Hermitage; a sister, Ruth (Jim) McConnell, also of Hermitage; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his daughter, Lora Covert.

Memorial donations may be directed towards CMA Church of Sharon, 53 S. Oakland Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 in the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Weikal and Pastor Jeff Smith, co-officiating.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

