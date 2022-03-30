HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy W. Heasley, age 89, of Hermitage, was called to his Savior’s side, on Saturday, March 26, surrounded by family at his home.

Leroy was born on April 17, 1932 in Wheatland to William A. and Viola (Sankey) Heasley.

He grew up in the Shenango Valley, working alongside his father at Heasley’s Pennzoil Station in Farrell and graduated from Sharon High School in 1951 having lettered in varsity football multiple seasons.

Leroy enlisted in the United States Navy in July of 1952 and served for four years as a machinist mate aboard the USS Franklin D Roosevelt, USS Missouri and USS Ernest G. Small. He continued his service to his country in the Naval Reserve until July 1960, achieved the rank of 3rd Class Petty Officer and was awarded the National Service Medal.

On September 15, 1956, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Maxwell.

He returned to work at Sharon Steel, where he had worked previous to his Navy enlistment. Leroy spent more than 40 years working at Sharon Steel in the Locomotive and Car Shop Repair Division.

Leroy was an amazing mechanic, as well as carpenter and constructed much of his home, adding second floor bedrooms, bathrooms, dormers and other improvements over time.

An avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan, Leroy watched the games and proudly displayed Black-n-Gold attire, banners in the yard, on flagpoles and anywhere else that might convert the “lost, non-Black and Gold” fans.

A member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon for more than 60 years, he served as deacon, elder and Sunday School teacher amongst other positions.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Shirley.

He is survived by his sister, Wilda Smith; his children, Phillip Heasley of Madison, Ohio, Susan and Mark Formichella of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Peter and Melinda Heasley of Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as his beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Stephen Formichella and Sarah and Rebecca Heasley.

Leroy’s family would like to thank those that lovingly assisted with his care including Anova Hospice and Visiting Angels, Gloria and Carol.

Memorial contributions in Leroy’s name may be made to Joshua’s Haven, 1230 Stambaugh Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121; or the City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, April 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service and military honors will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 1, in the funeral home, with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.