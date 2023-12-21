HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – LeRoy “Mummy” Cornelious, 75, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 19, 2023, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cornelious was born July 27, 1948, in Sharon, a son of the late Rodney and Ella (Johnson) Cornelious.

After attending Farrell High School, he entered the U.S. Army and honorably served in the Vietnam War.

LeRoy retired as a crane operator from Mercer Forge and previously worked for National Castings, Farrell.

LeRoy was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ, Farrell.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also had a lifelong passion for singing. Above all else, LeRoy loved spending time with family, especially his grandson.

His beloved wife of 47 years, Dorcelia (Wilder) Cornelious, whom he married November 13, 1976, survives at their home in Hermitage.

LeRoy is also survived by two sons, Antuane Cornelious, Hermitage, and Jermaine Cornelious (April), Girard, Ohio ; a sister, Josephine Bolling, Painesville, Ohio; a grandson, Jermaine Cornelious, Jr.; a granddaughter, Erilynn Stevens, and a great-granddaughter, Synayah Dream, both of Girard, Ohio; and three loving Godchildren, Christina Hunt, New Castle, De’quan Lewis and Destinee Norris, both of Hermitage. A family man, he had a very strong relationship with all of his in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Cornelious; and a brother, LeRoy Quarrells.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – Noon Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Home Going Celebration will be held immediately following at Noon Thursday, in the church, with Rev. Tyrone Steals officiating and delivering the eulogy.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

The family will also be receiving friends at their home, 359 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, on Tuesday and Wednesday, December 26 and 27, prior to the funeral.

