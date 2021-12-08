

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Thompson, 66, of Sharon passed away Sunday afternoon, December 5, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, following complications from the Covid 19 Virus.

Mr. Thompson was born April 19, 1955, in New Castle, a son of the late John R. Ross and Vesta (Thompson) Matthews.

A 1973 graduate of Union High School, he also completed an associates degree through the former New Castle Business College.

Leonard served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Kuwait during the Gulf War, earning the Kuwait Liberation Medal upon his honorable discharge.

For many years, Leonard was employed by Universal Rundle, New Castle and more recently had worked as an E.M.T. for Noga Ambulance Service.

Leonard was an active member of Second Baptist Church, New Castle, where he served on the male usher board committee and sang in the male chorus.

An avid sports fan, he loved the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Steelers and also enjoyed watching college basketball.

A kind and friendly man, Leonard had a unique ability for leaving people in much better spirits than he had found them.

Leonard is survived by a son, Brian Thompson (Crystal), Coudersport, Pennsylvania; four sisters, Joanne Cannon, New Castle, Dawn Monteiro, Beaver Falls and Shaunelle Eggleston, New Castle and Judy Ross, Washington D.C.; a brother, Jamie Eggleston (Jennifer), Bethlehem, Pnnsylvania; a longtime companion, Eleen “Doll” Wilson, New Castle and two grandchildren, Caitlyn Lloyd (Brandon) and Camren Thompson, all of Coudersport, Pnnsylvania; two great-grandchildren, Laylah and Lincoln Lloyd and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home.

In addition to his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Thompson.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Leonard’s life will be held this coming spring at Second Baptist Church, New Castle.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.