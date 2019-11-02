Leonard Howard Darby, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Howard Darby, 88, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mr. Darby was born December 23, 1930, in Hermitage, a son of the late William Thomas and Marie (Miller) Darby.

Leonard was a lumberjack for more than 50 years and a longtime employee of Blaney Lumber Company, Hartford, Ohio. Following his retirement from the lumber industry, he worked for 12 years at Precision Steel Services in Farrell.

Leonard was a member of the Neshannock Alliance Church, West Middlesex.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed farming, hunting and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, the former Betty Frederick, whom he married April 4, 1952; three daughters, Janet Campbell and her significant other, Charlie Foltz, of Sharpsville, Beth Ann Butterfield and her husband, Earl, of West Middlesex and Lori Carnahan and her husband, Rick, of Hubbard, Ohio; three sons, Leonard Darby and his wife, Karen, of Transfer, Robert Darby and his wife, Diane, of Hermitage and Walter Darby and his wife, Lori, also of Hermitage; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Leonard was preceded in death by three brothers, Clifford, William and Samuel Darby and a granddaughter, Jamie Bacon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Neshannock Alliance Church, 3109 South Keel Ridge Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159 or to Sharon Regional Hospice.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Neshannock Alliance Church, West Middlesex.

Funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Reverend Jeff Smith, senior pastor, officiating.

Interment will take place at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.