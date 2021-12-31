POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard C. “Len” Anzevino, 76, of Poland, Ohio and formerly a longtime resident of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, December 20, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, surrounded by his four sons.

Mr. Anzevino was born September 19, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Carl S. Anzevino and Helen (Lamparty) Anzevino DiIulio.

He was a 1963 graduate of Champion High School, Champion, Ohio.

For 34 years, Len was employed by Packard Electric/Delphi, a division of General Motors Co., retiring as a master boardman in 1998.

He was also a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 573, Trumbull County, Ohio.

Len was of the Catholic faith and a former member of the Knights of Columbus.

He served as a Liberty Little League manager, coach and player agent and was also a member of the Liberty Optimist International Club.

An avid golfer and bowler, Len was a member of the Warren Men’s Bowling Association, where he also served as an officer. He also enjoyed trips to the casino.

Len is survived by four sons, Bryon Anzevino (Kim), Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Gregory Anzevino (Dina), Hudson, Ohio, Darren Anzevino (Lynn), Fort Myers, Florida and Jeffrey Anzevino (Marilyn), Hudson, OH; a sister, Arlene Brodnan (Edward), Canfield, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Evan and Audra Anzevino, Yianni, Anthony, Leo and Anna Anzevino, Cody Anzevino and Nate Deisner and Ella Anzevino and his dear and special friend, Carolyn Harkelrode.

In addition to his parents; Len was preceded in death by his former spouse, Carol Ann Lewis and his longtime companion, Norma Davis.

Friends and family will be received from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.