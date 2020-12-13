Leona V. Daugherty, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leona V. Daugherty, 83, formerly a longtime resident of Sharpsville, passed away Thursday morning, December 10, 2020 in Nugents CCRC, Hermitage.

Mrs. Daugherty was born January 19, 1937 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Lester and Yvonne (Smeal) Means. She was raised and educated in Bradford, Pennsylvania.

On May 9, 1959, she married John L. Daugherty. Together, they enjoyed nearly 39 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 2, 1998.

Leona worked on the cleaning and sanitation staff of UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, for several years. She was previously employed by Bradford (Pennsylvania) Hospital, where she worked alongside dietitians as part of the kitchen staff.

An avid Elvis Presley fan, Leona also enjoyed puzzle books and going shopping. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Chesmer, Sharpsville; four sons, John and Bob Daugherty, both of Sharpsville, Dan Daugherty, Sharon and Mike (Mary) Daugherty, Ducor, California; three sisters, Minerva Haight, Lewis Run, Pennaylvania, Emma (Bill) Schillinger, Brownville, Texas and Ruby (Merle) Backer, Crosby, Pennsylvania; a brother, Robert (Linda) Means, Florida; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Leona was preceded in death by an infant daughter and infant granddaughter.

Due to public health concerns, there will be no visitation.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A graveside funeral service will be planned for this upcoming March in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery.

