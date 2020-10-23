Leo J. Dougherty, Sr., Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leo J. Dougherty, Sr., 87, of Union Township, passed away Thursday evening, October 22, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Dougherty was born July 4, 1933, in New Castle, a son of the late Patrick J. and Francis (Holiday) Dougherty.

A lifelong area resident, he attended Union High School and honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Era.

For 27 years, Leo worked as a pipe cutter at LTV Steel, formerly Youngstown (Ohio) Sheet & Tube, and retired upon the plants closing in 1986.

Leo was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Mary’s Church.

He loved watching football and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He also enjoyed being outdoors working in his vegetable and flower gardens.

His wife of 60 years, the former Arlene M. Recheck, whom he married December 26, 1959, survives at home in Union Township.

Also surviving are a daughter, Donna (Jim) Szumlanski; and a son, Leo (Tamara) Dougherty, Jr., all of Union Township and three granddaughters, Chelsea, Leeia and Alyssa Dougherty.

In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by a son, Lenny Dougherty; two sisters, Francis “Boots” Burns and Mary Pfahles; and four brothers, Rev. Phillip Dougherty, Paul Dougherty, John Dougherty and Hubert “Mutt” Dougherty.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Interment: Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

