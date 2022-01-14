HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lena Mae Bowser, 64, of Hermitage, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Bowser was born March 21, 1957, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Arthur and Betty (Nolder) Walker, Jr.

She attended Kittanning High School.

She was employed for more than 18 years in the accounting and payroll department of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Lena loved playing bingo, traveling, camping and cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Bowser, whom she married May 25, 1973; two daughters, Rachel (Scott) Thompson of Sharpsville and Sheila Bowser of Sharon; a son, Damian Bowser of Sharon; six grandchildren, Alyssa (Derek) Fisher, Meghan and Katrina Bowser, Jakob Thompson and Gary and Sean Bowser; four sisters, Frankie Elaine (Carl) Kern of Renfrew, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Albert) McMillen of Kittanning, Cindy (Bob) Hepfl of Adrian, Pennsylvania and Connie (Alvie) Armstrong of Kittanning; six brothers, Arthur (Holly) Walker III of Templeton, Pennsylvania, Herman (Barb) Walker and Jimmy (Peggy) Walker, all of Kittanning, Roger (Tammy) Walker and Richard (Sharon) Walker, all of Butler, Pennsylvania and Keith (Sherry) Walker of West Middlesex; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lena was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale and Larry Walker.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 16 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.