NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lee M. Silverman, 89, of New Castle passed away Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mr. Silverman was born October 16, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania a son of the late Samuel and Elizabeth (Rosen) Silverman.

He was a 1953 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh.

Since 1963, Lee has been an owner of Klafter’s Inc., serving as company president for more than 50 years. He remained active with national tobacco organizations, holding membership and leadership roles for several of them throughout his career.

Lee was a past member of Temple Israel of New Castle, where he had served as its president.

An integral member of the New Castle community for more than six decades, Lee served in various capacities, most notably as: Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jameson Health System; Member and Treasurer of the Neshannock Township. School Board; active member of Rotary International – New Castle; and a member of the Scottish Rite Consistory – Blue Lodge.

His wife of 67 years, Judith (Storch) Silverman, whom he married May 27, 1956, survives at their home in Neshannock Township.

Lee is also survived by two sons, Dr. Richard Silverman, of Boston, Massachusetts, Randy Silverman (Renee), of New Castle; two granddaughters, Ava Silverman, of New York, New York, and Margo Silverman, of New Castle; and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Silverman.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by a son, Robert Silverman; and two brothers, Dr. James Silverman and Danny Silverman.

Calling hours will be held from Noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment: Temple Israel Memorial Park, Neshannock Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.