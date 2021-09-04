Leaha M. Taylor, Pulaski Township, PA

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leaha M. Taylor, 48, of Pulaski Township passed away Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Taylor was born April 21, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Don Peacock and Barbara (Gagich) Wilson.

She was a 1991 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Her husband, Delmar Taylor, whom she married August 15, 2017, survives at home.

Leaha was an avid NASCAR and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Leaha is survived by two daughters, Bianca (Justin) Carrico of Clearwater, Florida and Autumn Taylor of Hermitage; a son, Dustin Taylor, Clearwater, Florida; her father, Don Peacock of Greenville; two stepdaughters, Laura Perrine of Hermitage and Kim DeGroff of St. Petersburg, Florida; a stepson, Brian Taylor, Mercer, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Hayden and Jaxson Carrico and Remi and Aria Wansor; eight stepgrandchildren; a sister, Jessica Smith of Palm Harbor, Florida and Shana Peacock of Cortland, Ohio and two brothers, Frank Peacock of Greenville and Jason (Shirley) Peacock of Newton Falls, Ohio and a host of nieces and nephews.

Leaha was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Wilson and her maternal grandparents, Barbara and Joseph Gagich.

In keeping with her wishes, a private memorial will be held by her family.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

