FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leah (Drivere) Manning, 95, formerly of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 28, 2022, in her residence.

Mrs. Manning was born on Sunday, December 26, 1926, in Farrell, the eighth of ten children to Joseph and Leota (Leary) Drivere.

Leah attended Farrell schools and in 1946, the family relocated to South Pymatuning Township where she resided for the next 59 years. From there, she moved to Hermitage until finally moving to Maryland in 2013

Leah worked in the housekeeping department at Sharon General Hospital for several years and was then employed at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio, where she met her beloved husband, Kenneth H Manning. They were married August 17, 1954, and he preceded her in death March 17, 2006.

In her lifetime, Leah enjoyed attending various sporting events as a longtime fan of the Farrell Steelers, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers. She loved traveling, especially with her husband, and they visited Germany as well as various places throughout the United States. Leah made a point of staying current with the day’s events, particularly current political news and concerns. She was also a voracious reader and liked to work on crossword puzzles and word searches. Leah loved all things pertaining to nature, most notably “her birds” or indulging her “Drivere” green thumb by growing a beautiful flower garden and a bountiful vegetable garden. An accomplished baker, Leah was renowned for her homemade pizza and baked goods, especially her Christmas cookies.

Above all, was Leah’s total devotion and unwavering love for her family, from her grandchildren, two of whom she and her husband helped raise, to her many nieces & nephews. Leah was completely unassuming and unfailingly thoughtful. She was generous to everyone in her orbit and always put others’ needs before her own. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Leah is survived by a daughter, Brenda Warrender, Bowie, Maryland; two sons, Jeffrey (Joan) Manning, Choctaw, Oklahoma; and Michael (Tammy) Manning, Johnstown, Colorado; five grandchildren, Kristie (Mark) Kallies, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Nicole (Charles) Sanders, Austin, Texas, Zachary (Anthony Woods) Warrender, with whom she made her home, Bowie, M aryland, Nathaniel Warrender, Bowie, M aryland, and Matthew Manning, Johnstown, Colorado; and four great-grandchildren, Xander, Samantha, Renn and Aksel.

Leah is also survived by a sister, Lunda Ostrowski; and two brothers, Joseph and Peter Drivere

In addition to her husband, Leah was predeceased by her parents; two brothers Vincent and Frank Drivere; as well as four sisters, Gladys Russo, Opal Sarcinella, Evelyn Mason and Joan Killa

Leah was a member of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Farrell, and later the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Hermitage, and during her membership was an active member of both congregations.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made to Buhl Farm Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148; or Buhl Henderson Community Library, 11 N Sharpsville Ave, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in the chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2619 E. State St., Hermitage, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

