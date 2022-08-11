NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, 77, of New Castle passed away early Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Howell was born July 25, 1945, in New Castle, a son of Lawrence R. and Leona (Spath) Howell.

A 1963 graduate of Neshannock High School, he also attended Youngstown State University.

Larry served in the U.S. Army reserves.

For many years, Larry owned and operated his own locksmith and burglar alarm instillation business. He previously worked at Joseph’s Market and B&W Steel, both in New Castle.

Larry was of the Catholic faith, and previously a longtime member of St. Mary’s Church of New Castle, where he served as an usher.

An avid sports fan, he shared a love of baseball with his son, Russ, and helped coach several of his youth baseball teams. Larry also enjoyed following professional wrestling (WWE) and loved spending time with his granddaughter, Ella.

Larry is survived by his son, Russell L. Howell (Rebecca), of Hermitage; a sister, Marilyn Hills, of La Palma, California; three granddaughters, Ella Howell, and Taige and Makenna Adler.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Chapman.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Deacon John Carran, officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.